Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Yifei Fan, Wenxuan Tang, Shuting Xu, Yinshan Wang

China

Nowadays, there still exist a large number of landmines which are undiscovered during wars in the last century, which brings a huge potential threat underground just like the invisible bombs. The landmines are menacing residents’ safety anytime and anywhere. Cambodia is such a country, which is covered with about 73. 4 mines per square kilometer. As the war continued in the past century, the number of mines in Cambodia was also increasing. Due to the loss of maps in wars, nobody now knows the exact locations where the landmines buried in.

lt is a normal phenomenon in Cambodia that poor people who have a financial problem living in the landmine field because here is the only place where they can afford to. As time goes by, they have established their villages in the landmine field and farmed in this area. The landmines were often accidentally detonated by the people, which is a common problem for the residents. So they made a lot of red signs and drew the skull on them in order to warn people to mind their step. The cost of living in a safe zone and landmines are now seriously threatening people’s safety.

In order to solve these problems, we are planning to build a compositive vertical community in the little safe zone to ensure people’s safety and convenience. Meanwhile, the specialists will enter into the old dwelling districts to clean the landmines and make sure the residents could have their lands back as soon as possible.

Specification strategy

1. Dwelling form

We combine traditional stilted buildings with Angkor Wat to form the appearance of our skyscraper and all the conventional lifestyle will be kept inside such as collecting water, washing and playing. People could serve their daily life without exit the building. The use of stilted buildings and different functional areas make the residential form no longer homogeneous.

2. Transportation

A. The mono floor does not change the original mode and still operates independently.

B. Strengthening the vertical traffic between each floor and weakening the concept of “Storey” by using the stairs to connect different functional districts in the vertical network.

3. According to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the community is optimized the material needs and spiritual needs.

A. Individual life (Livestock farms, barns, residences, and markets. )

B. Social facilities (Schools, handicraft factories, hospitals, and a healing garden. )

C. spiritual life (festivals, temples and ritual space. )

4. Establish a new vertical industrial chain

In the last period, tourism can be promoted in the skyscraper and various interactive activities are able to be carried out such as agricultural activities, holding exhibitions, handicraft activities and so on. The sightseeing elevators within the building will be used to link the touring routes and attracting more tourists. On this account, the community inside the skyscraper is capable of achieving the consolidated development in farming, manufacturing and tourism fields.

5. Water-recycle system & Tradition

The Cambodian people depend on water for their daily lives, we use a combination of modern pumps and traditional water wheel technology to meet the water demand of the entire building, as well as adding several semi-outdoor pools to inherit the local unique traditions, and create a diverse-communicating space. We also provide spaces for the celebration of local festivals such as the Water-splashing festival, Imperial Ploughing Festival, and Hungry Ghost Festival.