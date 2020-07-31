Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Chien-Hsun Chen, Tzu-Jung Chin

Taiwan

Path For The Cultivators

Buddhismscraper is a skyscraper located above the crater. The crater has formed a lake after years of rainwater accumulation. The skyscraper is a Dzi bead building made of meteorite and Dzi created an ancient civilization. Dzi is a sacred relic worshipped by the Buddhists, and it is passed down from generation to generation as a relic for the Buddha. Buddhismscraper is a place of practice for Buddhists, it’s also a place of cultivating for Buddhists. Furthermore, learning and practice is an important course for Buddhists and hence this skyscraper is designed for cultivators to reach the highest level through trials and spiritual practice.

Origin of Tibetan Dzi bead

Tibetan dzi is an ore from the Himalayas in China. It has positive magnetic wave energy of the natural universe and can absorb the negative magnetic field in the human body. According to research from the Japanese scientific community, it was confirmed that space meteorite hit the mountain during three thousand to four thousand years ago.

What’s Dzi bead?

Dzi bead is a type of stone bead of space meteorite worn as part of a necklace or as a bracelet. In some Asian cultures, including that of Tibet, the bead is considered to provide positive spiritual benefit. Then different kinds of Dzi beads had different meanings. These beads are generally prized as protective amulets and are sometimes ground into a powder to be used in traditional Tibetan medicine.