ESCALA is a fountain pen designed by Los Angeles-based studio ēnsso, winners of the Red Dot and Good Design awards. The designers conceived this pen as a tool for architects and engineers. The pen’s triangular cap serves as a scale ruler graded with 6 imperial and 6 metric scales. The fountain pen slides in or out the cap so they can be used simultaneously. The pen is expertly machined from a solid block of aluminum anodized in matte black and comes equipped with a Peter Bock German-made nib that provides the smoothest writing experience. It comes with a Schmidt K5 ink converter to use with bottled ink but also accepts short and long standard international ink cartridges.The metric scales included are 1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400, and 1:500 while the imperial scales engraved are 1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, and 1.