Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Anni Cai, Jinwei Hu

China

Due to human activities, the global temperature continues to rise, and Australia will enter a dry wildfire season each spring and autumn. However, Australia is facing an extremely hot year in 2019. The continuous high temperature and drought have caused drought to detonate in September. The fire, which quickly expanded and spread to other states, caused a rapid decline in air quality, devastated millions of hectares of land, and claimed the lives of hundreds of millions of animals and plants. A series of effects even lead to the irreversible extinction of endangered organisms.

The skyscrapers are located in the Gondwana Rainforest on the border between New South Wales and Queensland, Australia, including rainforests that have never been disturbed by humans and reformed rainforests. About 200 species of rare and endangered flora and fauna inhabit it. Significant biodiversity is of great significance to world scientific research and the protection of animals and plants. The site of the skyscraper can share, protect, and study this endangered variety of rain forests and ecosystems. It can quickly rescue the endangered animals and plants in the vicinity of the disaster and increase the possibility of animal and plant heritage.

The way skyscrapers protect animals and plants stems from the story of Noah’s Ark. When disaster strikes, they can save endangered animals and plants and preserve the genes of endangered organisms. The idea of a construction robotic arm is derived from the legs of arthropod insects. The robotic arm makes the building mobile and carries endangered creatures when disaster strikes, satisfying the function of escape.

The glass box on the first floor is opening in the normal state, and the ecological environment of the external environment is introduced indoors to coexist with the local ecosystem. In normal places, local plants and animals can grow and live freely. When the fire occurs, as the mechanical arm rises, the glass warehouse carries local flora and fauna to escape from the sea of fire.

The ring faces the beautiful Australian rainforest ecological environment on the outside and provides a space for visitors to enjoy the environment. The inside of the ring serves as a gallery to vividly display the endangered animals and plants of the Australian rainforest ecosystem and its characteristic environment in front of tourists. In addition, when the fire is out of control, the main building releases a safe escape route on the first floor and introduces the victims into a temporary shelter in the middle space on the same level as the circle.

The third and fourth floors of the main building served as spaces for internal scientific researchers. The third floor serves as an animal and plant laboratory for research on endangered and injured animals and plants in Australia, seeking ways to treat and rescue them. The fourth floor is the gene bank and control room, which preserves and studies the genes of endangered animals and plants in Australia, and provides the possibility for the continuation of the genes. The control room transfers the organisms through the top platform and the helicopter at the critical moment when the fire is out of control.

Six robot arms attached to the main building can independently support the main body for movement. The fireproof membrane structure is installed at the third joint. In normal conditions, six films from shed-like sand. Reduce the possibility of a fire at the source.