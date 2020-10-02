Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Luca Melchiori, Barbara Schickermueller

Austria

Offshore IN-FLUX is aiming to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of oil platforms in order to work against climate change and the resulting sea-level rise, but still takes into consideration the world’s oil reliance. Currently, already the production and extraction process of oil is releasing enormous amounts of co2 and methane since the energy which is driving the process itself derives from the combustion of fossil fuels. By replacing this with a renewable energy power plant that is directly connected to the oil rig the related emissions could be decreased drastically. How? The kinetic energy of tides and waves that are increasing because of the sea level rise is transformed into potential energy in order to produce electricity to run and maintain the platform. The interaction between the latest technological inventions and well-proofed engineering systems creates an architectural monument that includes the hope for a better future, but also acknowledges the dystopian world we are heading into.

01 WHAT IS CAUSING SEA LEVEL RISE?

91 % of all greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the combustion of fossil fuels. Global warming and therefore sea-level rise are the consequences. The earth has already experienced high and low emissions of CO2 in the atmosphere on a regular basis, causing different types of climate change. But it is certainly for the first time, that this everlasting growth of emissions such as Methane and CO2 is caused by mankind.

02 BUT WHY ARE GHG EMISSIONS SO HIGH?

There have been renewable energy sources all along. For example, the artificial solar cell was already invented in the late 19th century. But there has been a lack of efficiency and reliability in these new technologies.

03 WHY ELSE?

Only now that the world is facing such a difficult environmental situation, there have been made investments in these new technologies and therefor also the efficiency increased. Still, oil is an essential and indispensable resource in the field of medicine, technology, and development. But on the other hand, as a source of energy, there are valuable renewable alternatives.

04 TRANSITION TIME: 40 YEARS

While oil production will be decreasing, renewable energy sources will be increasing, leading to a smooth transition replacing fossil fuels with green energy. But this transition will take 35 to 50 years, during that time oil rigs and oil combustion are still producing vast amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. Offshore IN-FLUX is addressing this specific time period by reducing the emissions related to the production process.

05 HOW DO WE WANT TO REDUCE THE GHG EMISSIONS

Offshore IN-FLUX is aiming to reduce these emissions even further, by replacing the energy supply of an oil platform with green energy. Green energy that is coming from a grid of power buoys that convert on one side the kinetic energy of the waves into potential energy in order to drive turbines and retrieve energy. And on the other hand, convert the kinetic energy into air pressure that drives air turbines. To cover all of the energy demand of the rig, underwater tidal turbines are further added.

06 FUTURE SCENARIO – END OF TRANSITION TIME

After the oil well is emptied, the drilling segment of the whole structure will get dismantled. Left are monumental power plants which will further provide energy to the onshore infrastructure. Already during the drilling process, the scaffolding structure underwater becomes an artificial reef, attracting vast amounts of fish. This holds the opportunity of adding an aquaculture and fish farm to the power plant.