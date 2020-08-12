Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Chaeme Hwang, Nayoung Kim

South Korea

To address the housing shortage problem, we redefined the concept of urban space utilization from ‘permanent ownership’ to ‘temporal share’. With autonomous modules, fluid-structure expands city spaces in a time base. Each Module only serves a basic function and communal spaces can be created as they assemble. Buildings left with steel frames allow modules to be arranged randomly minute by minute. As a result, all buildings will not be bounded to a single form and their use will be defined differently every day. We expect to see “Pixilated Hong Kong” full of unexpected shapes of skyscrapers.