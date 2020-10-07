Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Seonghwan Lee

United States

How much does it cost to send an International Space Station (ISS)?

It costs $1 billion to send the ISS. It also costs $160 million to send a satellite into space. In addition, a space shuttle must be sent to supply the ISS each time to transport goods.

But the space-elevator is likely to make a major contribution to the industry and can foster the development of future science. In one installation, the vehicle helps transport materials and personnel quickly and easily, moving back and forth through long tubes.