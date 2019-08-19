Editors’ Choice

2019 Skyscraper Competition

Abdulkarim Fattal, Baran Akkoyun, Burcu Kismet, Gorkem Kinik, Martyna Katarzyna Duras, Pinar Beyazit, Sena Polatkan

Italy

Nowadays, the human impact on our planet has become the most disputed topic. In fact, every problem related to the biophysical environment, ecosystem, biodiversity and natural resources is accelerating as we continue to grow. Curiosity backfired. Countries, associations and private companies are highly investing in space related topics with an urge to find life on another planet which leads to many serious consequences. We basically pollute everywhere we go, that even outer space is littered with remains of used rockets, satellites fragments and other, which we call “DEBRIS”.

Debris can be referred to either natural debris such as asteroids and comets, or the mass of artificially created objects in space. In fact, space junk is increasingly becoming a problematic issue for both space and life on earth as they can eventually block earth’s orbit in addition to possible damage of solar planets, telescopes, trackers, satellites and other assets orbiting around our planet. Several solutions are proposed to deal with the debris problem, and one of the leading solutions is to recycle these non-working satellites. In fact, harvesting these parts is not an easy procedure. The Universe Tower will allow scientists to develop new strategies using advanced robotics and technologies to perform deeper research in order to bring these parts back home. A replica of the solar system is imagined inside the building, allowing scientists from NASA to have access to all different planets and therefore minimizing the amounts of trips to space. Each planet will have its own labs and experimental zones along with a simulation area, having the exact same conditions and environment, allowing scientists to explore further innovations, only a few steps away. Other technological solutions are proposed and placed at the top of the building, letting a direct treatment of space junk such as the Laser Broom and Space Nets.

HOW THE SKYSCRAPER CAN SOLVE THE PROBLEM?

1. The building is the science center for NASA located in Houston, the purpose of it is to create UNIVERSE inside the skyscraper.

2. The tower would accommodate labs, experimental zones and simulation areas.

3. There will be the educational center and the museum about the Milky Way and its planets.

4. The tower will increase awareness around the world to prevent the spread of space ship waste.

5. Laser Brooms, Space Nets and other technological solutions would be researched and improved in the building, controlled by ”debris labs” at top floors, to destroy and decrease the space junk.

6. In the interiors of the tower we would like to create the worlds that will simulate the conditions and environment similar to the one on each of the planets.

7. By simulating the Milky Way inside of the building, we want to enclose the knowledge about space to people, point out the importance of debris problem and decrease it with technological solutions.

There are several solutions being proposed to solve debris problem. One of the leading means of solving the issue is a plan to recycle non-working satellites. All of these are defunct or obsolete but still have many working parts. It is planned to harvest these parts like antennae and reuse them. There is a need for advanced robotics as well as further research into the exact methodologies of bringing space junk home to be broken down. The Universe Tower will create possibility to use robotics technology to decrease debris and reuse space junks. Providing the Space sustainability is important point in this project. Cycle of space junks is the essential point.