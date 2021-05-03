eVolo Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Skyscraper Competition. The Jury selected 3 winners and 20 honorable mentions from 492 projects received. The annual award established in 2006 recognizes visionary ideas that through the novel use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments.

The FIRST PLACE was awarded to LIVING SKYSCRAPER designed by Andrii Lesiuk, Mykhaylo Kohut, Sofiia Shkoliar, Kateryna Ivashchuk, Nazarii Duda, Mariia Shkolnyk, Oksana-Daryna Kytsiuk, and Andrii Honcharenko from Ukraine. The project investigates the use of genetically modified trees to shape them into living skyscrapers that offer green habitable spaces to cities.

The recipients of the SECOND PLACE are Amit Deutch, Roni Dominitz, and Tamar Kerber from Israel for the project LLUVIOSO SKYSCRAPER. This novel high-rise gathers rainwater to refill Mexico City’s groundwater supply.

HMONG SKYSCRAPER designed by Xiangshu Kong, Xiaoyong Zhang, and Mingsong Sun from China received the THIRD PLACE. The proposal envisions a sky frame that allows traditional Hmong houses to plug in. The skyscraper grows vertically and horizontally with the addition of urban spaces.

The HONORABLE MENTIONS are a collection of projects that use modern technologies and materials to offer new high-rise solutions. Some of these proposals include urban parasitic systems, vertical urban fabrics, and plug-in cities among other novel designs.

The Jury was formed by Koray Duman [Principal, Büro Koray Duman], Reza Najafian [Principal, ReNa Design], Arto Ollila [Partner, Aarti Ollila Ristola], Eric Parry [Principal, Eric Parry Architects], and Isa Ye [Founder, designverse. Founder, Young Bird Plan]