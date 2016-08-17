Fibro.City was designed by a team of architects: Aikaterini Papadimitriou (Greece) Esteban Castro (Costa Rica) Marcin Komar (Poland) and Yilin Yao (China) at The Bartlett, University College London, as part of the March Graduate Architectural Design, RC1. Fibro.City is a project based on fibrous formations on the architectural scale with the use of carbon fibres. The design, and the fabrication methods create a new language of expressing architecture, by having in mind structural elements and performance. Reconfiguring these parameters, high resolution results, unique and aesthetically advanced are being achieved and given the opportunity to explore and define the architectural future a chance to reconfigure the potentials of the materiality of the structure arise. The behaviour of our structure is being programmed and includes optimizing algorithmic configurations for the design itself and the structural ability of the project.

The project is based on agent behaviours systems that interact among themselves and with their surroundings. Intricate algorithms inspired by natural processes, physics, optimisation methods, read the environment and read themselves, develop anchoring point configurations and the weaving agents cooperate for the connection of the simulation to the digital fabrication process in situ, using a robotic arm.

The design process consists of the creation of a system of point configurations, used for the fabrication as anchoring points. This system is being evaluated structurally, and informs itself with data. The weaving agents are able to detect the anchoring points and are affected by the structural data. Being informed about the weaving processes they follow the rules keeping chances of likelihood with their behaviour, providing at the end with unexpected results.