The OVO Wroclaw is a landmark edifice spearheading a revolution in urban Polish design. Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture won the commission following an international competition and in 2008, their blueprint won the MIPIM Future Projects Award for Retail & Leisure.

The OVO Wroclaw creates a new vision of urban living that unites 180 luxury residences, a five-star DoubleTree by Hilton with 189 rooms and suites, corporate offices with high-end retail spaces within a modern and sleek rounded exterior that seamlessly blends the curved lines of the building with a stylish minimalism that typifies the interior spaces.

The amorphic design that was envisioned required alternative building techniques in order to be properly realized. After considering various options, Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture chose to clad the building in Corian panels. According to Asaf Gottesman, the particular form of the building is a result of the traditional urban guidelines of the city of Wroclaw and the desire to envelop the diverse set of spatial requirements within a unified skin.

Asaf Gottesman comments: “Designing the OVO was a group undertaking, a process of research that required several members of the practice to contribute from their accumulated experience, technical skills and emotional and intellectual sensibility. To varying degrees, OVO Wroclaw is a sculpture, an expression of culture, a manifestation of optimism, a functional and efficient building, a social and cultural generator; a “miniature city.”

Within the OVO Wroclaw is a DoubleTree by Hilton, featuring 190 spacious and sophisticated rooms, a magnificent ballroom and state-of-the-art conference and meeting room facilities.

OVO Wroclaw’s 5,000-square-meter retail space will be the city’s most sophisticated leisure piazzas with a massive inner-green courtyard that will host cultural events throughout the year.

Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture has created a unique and superbly designed environment that holistically integrates living, culture, business and commerce in the heart of the metropolis. The truly stunning architectural form has already made the building a landmark in the city’s skyline and visual repertoire.

Photos © Kamil Czaja