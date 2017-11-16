



Los Angeles-based REVOL Studio just unveiled a fascinating minimal pen on Kickstarter. Pen Comet is an elegant minimalist pen that re-thinks the traditional pen in every way. It featured an innovative all-magnetic cap connection that works like magic. Pen Comet is precision-machined out of space-grade aluminum anodized in three colors: space grey, gold, and black. An exclusive pen base complements the design for desk use.

The magnetic cap attracts the metal pen tip and protects it when not in use. This magnetic force is meticulously calculated so that the cap stays on when being transported, and effortlessly removed when needed.

