How do we reimagine a classic pen design? Ensso, a small Los Angeles-based studio step up to the task of refining the classic fountain pen and bringing it into the 21st Century. The result is a streamline design focused on the purity of the materials with the utmost attention to detail. PIUMA is a fountain pen precision-machined from solid titanium, brass, and aluminum.

The interchangeable nib system screws inside the pen grip and resides a couple of millimeters in to create a unibody appearance. The cap threads are wider and allow a fast opening and closing of the pen. In addition, a milimetric-rounded gap defines the connection between the cap and the body.

PIUMA borrows its name from the same Italian word, which means feather. It pays homage to the simplicity of the first pens made from bird feathers. It is a writing instrument to be used for a lifetime and enjoyed by generations – a combination of the highest manufacturing quality and timeless design.

For a limited time, PIUMA is exclusively available on Kickstarter.