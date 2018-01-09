Zhou Luqing, Tian Runjia, Xu Ziyi, Zhang Yaxuan, He Chuyue, Cai Yanqi, Zhu Sunqi, He Run

The North Atlantic circulation has great influence on heat and moisture. as a result of global warming, ice sheet in Greenland and north pole have been melting. So salinity of Atlantic is becoming lower, which becomes an obstacle of convection current in the vertical direction. North Atlantic circulation is at risk of stagnating.

The project is located at Atlantic in the south of Greenland, where the north Atlantic circulation has problem exchanging energy, and the area is also called sinking area. The project is meant to monitor and adjust salinity difference between different depth of ocean, maintain the current running, recover cracked and melting ice sheet and save water for future.

The project consists of two ring tangent in general outline, and seawater is disposed along the ring continuously. The big ring is responsible for the drawing and the separation of mixed seawater. The small ring is responsible for saving freshwater and for research and living. Low temperature in the north pole and height of gigantic structure provide natural advantage to the architecture to dispose seawater. Seawater is lift to upper air. Then freshwater and salt water are separated by freezing desalination process, taking advantage of low temperature. The salt water in high concentration is drained through antennal pipes into the sea . One part of freshwater is transported into the small ring to be stored as domestic water ,the other part is carried to the ice shell to repair it .The whole object is supported by a ship typed foundation floating at sea .There is a needle-liked probe connected to the foundation to monitor the differential concentration , and the foundation can move to the area in need of it in this way.