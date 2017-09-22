Los Angeles design studio ensso unveils the titanium edition of their minimalist UNO pen– a writing instrument with a simple and refined aesthetic with the utmost attention to detail. The design has been stripped down of all unnecessary components and with only 5mm in diameter it is one of the slimmest pens ever manufactured. Yet, it is amazingly comfortable to use because its grip section which doubles as a twisting cap is wider, like a traditional wooden pencil. The innovative cap moves up and down to protect or expose the pen tip. UNO accepts standard D-1 ink refills, which are widely available worldwide from many different manufacturers. It comes equipped with a super smooth 0.4mm black gel ink cartridge.

The aluminum edition of UNO was unveiled in 2016 to critical acclaim and was included in the permanent collection of design museums worldwide. The titanium edition has been re-engineered according to the new material properties with the intention to last a lifetime. This edition is exclusive to Kickstarter and won’t be available at retail.

Established in 2014, ensso has received the Red Dot Award, the Good Design Award, and the ICFF Studio Award.