AAVS Brussels will explore film as analytical tool. The objective is to address the role of architecture in representing political communities.We will look at political organizations that transcend the boundaries of the traditional nation-state, being the institutions of the EU our main case study.

In a globalized world there is an increasing need for suprnational political organizations. How can architecture participate of the visual identity strategies of the EU? How can the architecture of supranational institutions generate affect in a contemporary context in which the experience of of space is built through multimedia digital platforms?

Dates: 3rd to 12th of July 2017

