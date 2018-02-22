The XS pocket fountain pen designed by ēnsso was conceived with mobility in mind. It is one of the smallest fountain pens in the world, but it grows into a regular size pen when posted- making it ideal for everyday carry. In addition, the cap is secured by o-rings, allowing a fast uncapping for quickly jotting down your ideas.

The XS has twelve facets that prevent it from rolling down your desk and it is available in several aluminum and brass finishes. It is equipped with #5 Peter Bock nibs made in Germany and it uses standard international ink cartridges or small aerometric converters.

The XS is available to pre-order on Kickstarter at 50% off from the future retail price.