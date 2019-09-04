Editors’ Choice

2019 Skyscraper Competition

Adam Fernandez

France

Badgir (In Persian literal translation: bâd « wind » + gir « catch ») is a traditional element of Persian architecture used from centuries to create natural ventilation and to refresh inside the buildings, more particularly in the living room area. These wind towers are vertical ducts looking as large chimneys allowing to capture and to direct the winds towards the interior of buildings. We can see them in important quantity in the desert area of the center of the country.

The interior of the tower is vertically separated into several ducts to allow the circulation air descending flow (bringing freshness) and air ascending flows (expelling hot air) currents thanks to the differential atmospheric pressures created.

The concept is simple: reuse this traditional process by integrating turbines to generate electricity and to turn this tower into a wind turbine. Higher is the tower, easier it’s to capture air flows (5km/h as minimum) and stronger will be the pressure.

In adding floors around the structural core to cultivate lands in the shelter of the sun and thanks to a water sensor facade, Badgir proposes to make possible the development of a city in autarky in full desert in an environment inhospitable to the human being.

The population will be limited according to the resources generated by the tower. The city composed of narrow streets, public squares, subterranean galleries, a bazaar, an oasis and a well will provide the best conditions to live even at very high temperatures.

Badgir will be a city based on respect for ecology, self-reliant and based on a closed-circuit system (zero waste).

The goal of the project is to prove that it is possible to live without destroying our planet (even in the worst conditions) by combining technology and ancestral architecture.