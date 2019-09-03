Editors’ Choice

2019 Skyscraper Competition

Tony Leung

Hong Kong

In the age of “Level 5” (fully automated) autonomous driving, a vehicle (e.g. Toyota E-Palette) can be adopted as Mobile Greenhouse, traveling between farmers and buyers directly.

These vehicles can be charged at vertical “docks” equipped with PV charger and drainage system when idle. The best dock available will be selected by the central computer and directed by GPS automatically to suit solar demand of different crops. The “dock” becomes an ever-changing organism with its own ‘metabolism’.

The recent development in hydroponic technology makes vertical planting possible. Not only farmers but enthusiast or family can hire or own a mobile greenhouse for weekend farming. The docking ports are connected by double spiral ramps; car lift and staircase are provided for services and pedestrian circulations.