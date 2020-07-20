Inverted Pyramids City

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Alireza Rezvani, Aref Kiantash, Hamid Vaeezadeh
Iran

Problems

  • The increase in buildings’ occupancy area and the decrease of green spaces in cities.
  • Creating green space in high-rise buildings.
  • The growth of population and the necessity for high-rise construction.
  • Use of clean energies and a decrease in the use of fossil energies.
  • Saving rain and snow water.
  • Protection against environmental pollutions.
  • Stability, permanence, and strength.
  • Increasing the upper levels of towers for better view and light.
  • Flexibility and expandability.

Concept And Ideas

  • Decreasing the occupancy area using an inverted pyramid.
  • Increasing the roof area to establish solar panels using an inverted pyramid.
  • Increasing the roof area for collecting rainwaters using an inverted pyramid.
  • The possibility to create green space in heights using an inverted pyramid.
  • Expandability by using triangle, square and hexagon patterns using an inverted pyramid.
  • Increased stability using an inverted pyramid.
  • The increase of residential units in upper levels using an inverted pyramid.
  • Better view to ground and sky using inverted pyramid.
  • The tent cover that opens in emergencies (air pollution such as sandstorms) and protects the city.

