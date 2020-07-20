Editors’ Choice
2020 Skyscraper Competition
Alireza Rezvani, Aref Kiantash, Hamid Vaeezadeh
Iran
Problems
- The increase in buildings’ occupancy area and the decrease of green spaces in cities.
- Creating green space in high-rise buildings.
- The growth of population and the necessity for high-rise construction.
- Use of clean energies and a decrease in the use of fossil energies.
- Saving rain and snow water.
- Protection against environmental pollutions.
- Stability, permanence, and strength.
- Increasing the upper levels of towers for better view and light.
- Flexibility and expandability.
Concept And Ideas
- Decreasing the occupancy area using an inverted pyramid.
- Increasing the roof area to establish solar panels using an inverted pyramid.
- Increasing the roof area for collecting rainwaters using an inverted pyramid.
- The possibility to create green space in heights using an inverted pyramid.
- Expandability by using triangle, square and hexagon patterns using an inverted pyramid.
- Increased stability using an inverted pyramid.
- The increase of residential units in upper levels using an inverted pyramid.
- Better view to ground and sky using inverted pyramid.
- The tent cover that opens in emergencies (air pollution such as sandstorms) and protects the city.