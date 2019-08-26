Editors’ Choice

2019 Skyscraper Competition

Liang Yue, Liu Zimin, Wang Chunxin, Meng Yuan

China

In Sichuan and Gansu mountainous areas, the inhabitable land resources are very scarce, and the alluvial plain along the river is the main gathering place for people. Due to the deforestation and destruction of vegetation, the soil has become sparsely broken, and with the extremely dry and rainy weather in Gansu, the danger of mudslides has always threatened the residents on the plain.

Affected by the 512-magnitude earthquake in 2008, the situation became worse and the soil was looser. In the past ten years, mudslides of different sizes have erupted in the rainy season almost every year. The houses rebuilt after the disaster have been damaged several times, causing huge loss of life and property.

The mountainous land resources are in short supply, and the alluvial plain is the main gathering place for people.The depth of the mountainous terrain ditch, the debris flow erupts along the ditch.The alluvial plains gathered by people are just facing the downward direction of the debris flow.

Damage of debris flow:

1. The mudslides that flow down carry enormous energy, and the impact of megaliths and floods are terrible;

2. The high-speed impact of mudslides destroyed a large number of houses, many of which were newly built houses after the earthquake;

3. After the end of the debris flow, the stone sand accumulation city is difficult to clean up, bringing secondary damage to the building and residents;

4. A sudden and undestructed mudslide poses a huge threat to human life.

Analysis:

Factors that cause the outbreak of debris flow:

1. The topsoil of the broken mountain is a necessary condition for the outbreak of the debris flow, mainly due to the earthquake causing the earthquake and the extreme drought and soil erosion in the dry season.

2. A short period of heavy rainfall is a direct factor inducing debris flow. For Zhouqu County, the debris flow conditions are: rainfall reaches 35ml/h (monthly precipitation reaches 350ml, daily precipitation exceeds 150ml).

Solution & concept:

Our solution is to build a comprehensive processing station, which is mainly composed of a root network and an energy tower.

The bottom of the energy tower is first a streamlined channel. The Dujiangyan diversion principle is used to change the direction of the debris. The fluid dynamics curve diversion principle is used to divert the constituents of the debris flow. The channel is used to recover the debris flow energy for the immediate root system. The network is energized to absorb water, and the remaining energy is used to raise the storage potential of the water, and the elevated high-potential water is stored in the upper part of the energy tower.

The root network has a compounding effect: it is first a water pipe network that can control the soil water content through passive and active water absorption modes during the rainy season, reducing the probability and scale of the debris flow; in the dry season, the water network is collected by the energy tower. The water is used for irrigation and ecological restoration of the mountain; the surface of the root network is hard and plays an anchoring role for the broken hillside; at the same time, the root of the root network is distributed with sensors to monitor the mountain conditions in real-time.