eVolo Magazine is pleased to invite architects, students, engineers, designers, and artists from around the world to participate in the 2027 Skyscraper Competition.

Established in 2006, the annual eVolo Skyscraper Competition has become one of the world’s most prestigious awards for high-rise architecture. It recognizes visionary ideas that redefine skyscraper design through the innovative use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organization. The competition also encourages critical investigations into globalization, flexibility, adaptability, and the digital revolution, providing a forum to examine the evolving relationships between the skyscraper and the natural world, the skyscraper and the community, and the skyscraper and the city.

Participants are encouraged to consider advances in technology, the exploration of sustainable systems, and the development of new urban and architectural methodologies capable of addressing the economic, social, cultural, and environmental challenges of the contemporary city. These challenges include the scarcity of natural resources and infrastructure, rapid population growth, pollution, economic inequality, and unplanned urban expansion.

The competition seeks to investigate the relationship between public and private space and the roles of the individual and the collective in creating dynamic, adaptable vertical communities. It also encourages the exploration of new habitats and territories based on a dynamic equilibrium between humanity and nature—new forms of responsive and adaptive architecture capable of intelligent growth through the self-regulation of their own systems.

There are no restrictions regarding site, program, or size. The objective is to provide participants with maximum freedom to approach the project without conventional constraints and to explore their ideas in the most creative and innovative ways possible.

What is a skyscraper in the 21st century? What are the historical, contextual, social, urban, and environmental responsibilities of these megastructures? How can the skyscraper evolve to respond to the challenges and opportunities of our rapidly changing world?

eVolo Magazine remains committed to stimulating the imagination of designers around the world—visionary thinkers capable of initiating new architectural discourse grounded in economic, environmental, intellectual, and perceptual responsibility. Through these investigations, the competition seeks to challenge and ultimately redefine our understanding of the contemporary skyscraper, its role in shaping our cities, and its potential to improve the way we live.

REGISTRATION

Architects, students, engineers, and designers are invited to participate in the competition- we encourage multidisciplinary teams.

Participants must register by February 23, 2027.

Early registration fee: USD $135 until December 8, 2026.

Late registration fee: USD $175 from December 9, 2026 to February 23, 2027.

One registration = One project.

Participants may submit various projects but must register each entry.

There is no limit as to the number of participants per team. Individual entries are accepted.

After your registration has been approved, eVolo will send the registration number (within 24 hours), which will be necessary to include in the submission boards.

-> REGISTER YOUR TEAM

Participants will receive their registration number within 24 hours via email. If the team includes more than one person, please include their names when submitting the project- there is NO need to email all names during registration.

SCHEDULE

October 6, 2026 – Competition announcement and registration opens.

December 8, 2026 – Early registration deadline

February 23, 2027 – Late registration deadline

March 9, 2027 – Project submission deadline (23:59 hours US Eastern Time, UTC-5h)

May 18, 2027 – Winners’ announcement

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

This is a digital competition and no hardcopies are necessary. Entrants must submit their proposal no later than March 9, 2027 (23:59 hours US Eastern Time, UTC-5h) via email to skyscraper2027@evolo.us.

The project submission must contain the following files:

Two boards with the project information including plans, sections, and perspectives. Participants are encouraged to submit all the information they consider necessary to explain their proposal. These boards should be 24″(h) X 48″(w) in HORIZONTAL format. The resolution of the boards must be 150 dpi, RGB mode, and saved as JPG files. The upper right corner of each board must contain the participation number. There should not be any marks or any other form of identification. The files must be named after the registration number followed by the board number. For example 0101-1.jpg and 0101-2.jpg. A DOC file containing the project statement (600 words max). This file must be named after the registration number followed by the word “statement”. For example 0101-statement.doc. A DOC file containing the entrants’ personal information, including name, profession, address, and email. This file must be named after the registration number followed by the word “info”. For example 0101-info.doc. All the files must be placed in a ZIP folder named after your registration number. For example 0101.zip

If your files are larger than 20MB you can submit your entry using a file sharing service like wetransfer or Google Drive to skyscraper2027@evolo.us

JURY

Yong Ju Lee [Principal Architect – Yong Ju Lee, 1st Place – 2014 Skyscraper Competition]

José Luis Pérez Hermo [Senior Architect – COOP HIMMELB(L)AU]

Changsi Wang [Senior Designer – AlphaX RE Capital, 1st Place – 2025 Skyscraper Competition]

REGULATIONS

This is an anonymous competition and the registration number is the only means of identification. The official language of the competition is English. The registration fee is non-refundable. Contacting the Jury is prohibited. eVolo Magazine, as the competition organizer, reserves the right to modify the competition schedule if deemed necessary. Participants retain all copyrights of their designs. eVolo Magazine is granted permission to publish in print and digital publications all projects submitted to the competition. Entrants will be disqualified if any of the competition rules are not considered. Participation assumes acceptance of the regulations.

AWARDS

1st place – $5,000 USD

2nd place – $2,000 USD

3rd place – $1,000 USD

Winners, honorable mentions, and selected projects will be published in the forthcoming book.

Winners and special mentions will be published by eVolo and several international print publications including the forthcoming book. In addition, the results are covered by the most important online architecture and design publications and general media such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Huffington Post.

Previous winners have been featured in the following print publications:

ABC Magazine – Czech Republic, About:Blank Magazine – Portugal, Aeroflot – Russia, Architect Builder – India, Architecture and Culture – South Korea, Architecture Design Art – Pakistan, Architektura Murator – Poland, AT Architecture Technique – China, Archiworld – South Korea, AWM – The Netherlands, Azure – Canada, B-1 – Thailand, Bauwelt – Germany, Blueprint – United Kingdom, BusinessWeek– USA, C3 – South Korea, CAAOH – Ukraine, Casamica – Italy, Casas y Mas – Mexico, Concept – South Korea, Courier Mail – Australia, Discover Magazine – USA, Donga – South Korea, Enlace – Mexico, Focus – Canada/Italy, Future Arquitecturas – Spain, Geolino Extra – Germany, Grazia Casa – Italy, Kijk – The Netherlands, L’Installatore Italiano – Italy, L’Arca – Italy, L’Uomo Vogue – Italy, La Razon – Spain, Le Courier de l’ Architecte – France, Le Fourquet – Mexico, Mark Magazine – The Netherlands, Maxim – USA, Mercedes Benz Magazine – Germany, Mladina – Slovenia, Modulo – Italy, Modulor – Switzerland, NAN – Spain, Natur + Kosmos – Germany, New Scientist – United Kingdom, Oculus – USA, Of Arch – Italy, Pasajes de Arquitectura – Spain, Peak Magazine – Singapore, Popular Mechanics – USA/Russia, Popular Science – USA, Puls Biznesu – Poland, Quo– China/Spain, Rogue Magazine – Philippines, RUM – Sweden, Salt Magazine – The Netherlands, Science et Vie – France, Sciences et Avenir– France, Shanghai Morning Post – China, Space – South Korea, Spade – Canada, Spazio Casa – Italy, Specifier Magazine – Australia, SMW Magazine – Taiwan, Stafette – Germany, Tall Buildings – Russia, Tatlin – Russia, The Broker – The Netherlands, The Outlook Magazine – China, The New York Times – USA, The Wall Street Journal – USA, Time Style and Design – USA, Travel and Leisure – USA, Vida Simples Magazine – Brazil, Vogue – Australia/USA, Vox Design – Poland, Wettbewerbe Aktuell – Germany, Wired – USA/Italy, Woongjin – South Korea, World Architecture – China

FAQ

Who can participate in the competition?

Everyone is invited to participate, including students and professionals from any country worldwide.

Can we submit more than one entry?

Yes, but each project must be registered individually.

Can we submit printed boards?

No, this is a digital competition and all submissions must be in digital format as outlined in the competition brief.

Is there a specific height requirement for the skyscraper?

There is no specific height requirement.

Is there a specific program requirement?

No, participants have complete freedom to establish their own program, site, and conceptual agenda.

-> REGISTER YOUR TEAM

Participants will receive their registration number within 24 hours via email. If the team includes more than one person, please include their names when submitting the project- there is NO need to email all names during registration.