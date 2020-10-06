Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Jiahao Hu, Yitong Li, Xiangzhong Zheng

China

Around the world, increasingly frequent volcanic eruptions and their catastrophic damage have been a difficult problem for humankind for a long time. The volcanic eruption will have a huge impact on human production and life. Among all of the eruption products, the harm of volcanic ash can not be ignored mostly. Volcanic ash can stay in the air for several weeks, pollute the air for a long time and endanger human health. What’s more, it severely hindered aviation flight.

At the same time, a large number of studies have shown that the products of volcanic eruption, especially volcanic ash, can be used in many industries. The temperature difference of the volcano and abundant geothermal energy can also be used for the energy supply of various production activities. Ashes become bricks and thermal energy becomes power. Most of the dust in the ash from the volcanic ash eruption is the same as the city’s main building material­——cement or volcanic ash——is a fire that has been used since Rome. Elves, humans have even learned to take advantage of this volcanic blessing from a long time ago: the majestic architecture of ancient Rome couldn’t rise from the ground without the contribution of concrete made of volcanic ash.

It can be seen that the volcanic eruption has such potential for the benefit of humans and nature, which makes us surrender our eyes to the volcano again.: our design goal is to effectively collect and use the volcanic by-products to process them into building materials and other biochemical products. To “kill two birds with one stone” and minimize any damage caused by the volcanic eruption, then we can achieve the Reincarnation of the Ash.