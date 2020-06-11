Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Wei-Zhe Lin, Chun-Yi Yeh

Taiwan

In many studies and in the experiment, using the ripple of sound, you can move tiny sand particles, and arrange the special shape of the ripple. If we amplify the energy of the sound and the energy of the precise intersection of the peak and low sound waves, we can push larger objects; from the sand on the mobile desktop to the construction of skyscrapers.

In the physics field, the sound is a vibration that propagates as an acoustic wave, through a transmission medium such as air, liquid or solid. The curtains, slabs, and floor plans in this skyscraper all use dynamic sound energy to generate ripples and transmit by “ultrasonic media” to precise locations. this will be a future skyscraper constructed and integrated by physics, architecture, and artificial intelligence.

Through multiple “AI ultrasonic devices”, aka (AIUSD), to control and shape the “ultrasonic medium” between them(AIUSD), aka (USM). An AIUSD is like a dumbbell shape and can emit ultrasound at its endpoints and centers. For each one to shape the USM by AI information system technology, send out the accurate frequency and target position to achieve the function of shaping.

“Ultrasonic Medium” (USM) would be translucent, semi-solid, and semi-fluid like a slime material without sound energy conduction; once the sound energy is injected, it can be changed shape with the ripple of sound, and it will also take on a solid appearance. It more like a wet concrete status, combined with sands and liquid.

The skyscraper curtain is shaped and managed by sound waves to implant energy management of natural sunlight and interior light source, indoor temperature and air-conditioning management, intelligent floor layout, and intelligent management of floor plates(slabs). Using the conductivity of sound waves, the shape of the sound texture, in cooperation with its multiple points, achieves a changeable floor layout configuration, slabs shape, curtain shading device, etc.

AIUSD is installed on tempered glass, and USM exists in the tempered glass of the skyscraper curtain. The shaped USM can be operated as a smart curtain. The thickness and extension of the USM in the curtain can be adjusted according to the trajectory and intensity of the sunlight by AI information systems to make appropriate indoor temperature and lighting control, which can automatically save air conditioning and lighting energy.

The skin outside the curtain of the building controls the blocking of sound waves from propagating to the exterior and protects the sound generator because the electronic equipment needs to isolate water and dust. On the one hand, the skin can present the vibration of sound waves, and the performance is a kind of art with AI diagram control. The sound artworks are on the exterior skin. This is the artistic wall surface that can be displayed on the exterior wall of the building. The art performance of this skin can also be rented to specific commercial units to increase the skyscrapers’ commercial revenue.

Different floor configurations can be made on different floor demands. In different sound wave patterns, we can find suitable sound patterns for flat configuration. For example, in the 5201hz sound pattern, it is very suitable for office space. The space ratio between the high and low peaks of the sound ripple pattern is very suitable for office use. Among the 1033hz sound voiceprints and ripple, there are fewer compartments generated by ripples. We can use its flat space to make large banquets, performances, etc. In the 1820hz, the space created is conducive to the dynamic planning of the exhibition, so the floor plan created by such a voiceprint and ripple can be used as a gallery or exhibition hall.