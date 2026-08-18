Editors’ Choice

2025 Skyscraper Competition

Ian Zang

United States

Gold has always been valuable in history. Johannesburg in South Africa is a city that developed because of gold mines. However, resources like gold will eventually run out, and the problems caused by gold mining will also erupt. In the center of the city, there is a long and eye-catching golden ore belt, which is the scar left by mining for the city. It not only divides the city, but also has an indelible impact on the environment of the entire city. At the same time, the problems left over from history have also made it difficult for the city to develop. The racial disharmony left by the apartheid policy has led to serious divisions among the people in the city.

The design aims to address this phenomenon by creating a unit building complex and work process, while also improving the city’s environmental and social problems. Unlike gold mining, it will not leave tailings after digging gold mines, but let the building slowly dissolve itself in the process of improving the environment, and finally give back to the city, providing a sustainable development direction for many cities with this phenomenon.