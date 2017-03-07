Quantcast

AA Visiting School Hawaii: Flying Machines. July 10 – 19

By:  | March - 7 - 2017
Pin It
VS_Hawaii_Flying Machine at Kaka'ako Park_©_ Costantino_di Sambuy _2016_06_17_4

© Costantino di Sambuy

The AA Visiting School Hawaii is a design workshop dedicated to the investigation of architecturally constructed flying machines.
Gliding between its leisurely vocation and its scientific relevance, we will immerse into this legacy designing the world’s oldest form of air-craft: the kite.
Ranging from abstract sculptures to flying photographic devices, the design, construction and flying techniques of our machines are going to be at the core of our studies and our explorations into the urban and tropical landscape of the island of Oahu.

Deadline for applications: June 6, 2017

-> Apply Now

VS_Hawaii_Flying Machine_©_ Costantino_di Sambuy _2016_06_17_7

© Costantino di Sambuy

VS_Hawaii_Flying Machine_©_ Costantino_di Sambuy _2016_06_17_1

© Costantino di Sambuy

--

United States orders - EVOLO SKYSCRAPERS 3 (limited edition book 500 copies)

International orders - EVOLO SKYSCRAPERS 3 (limited edition book 500 copies)

Related Posts with Thumbnails
architecture, featured, news

Comments are closed.