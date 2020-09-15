Editors’ Choice

2020 Skyscraper Competition

Yanru He

China, United Kingdom

Shanghai became the first city in China to recently enforce garbage classification. The program of this project includes waste treatment stations, publicity centers, vertical farms, and park facilities. The combination of various systems is to strengthen people’s awareness of garbage classification, solve the conflict between urbanization development and garbage disposal. This project mainly focuses on the Huangpu district of Shanghai to test the design system.