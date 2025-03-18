Editors’ Choice

2024 Skyscraper Competition

Cheng Qian, Zitong Song, Yingjiao Zheng, Le Bai, Jixi Hou

China

Based on the impact of ocean currents on Marine life, the site was chosen for the construction in the Sea of Japan on the western coast of the Pacific Ocean. Designed a three-dimensional farm and seawater purification building for a site near the Japanese island of Hokkaido, where the Warm Japanese Current and the Kuril Current meet. The Marine life in the region is rich and diverse, which is conducive to the cultivation symbiosis.

Japan began discharging treated Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean on August 24, 2023. The total amount of nuclear waste water is more than 1 million tons, and the nuclear polluted water directly leaks into the ocean and rivers, which will cause serious Marine pollution. Because the soil naturally absorbs the chemical elements in the nuclear sewage, it also causes pollution to the cultivated soil. Therefore, based on the common impact of nuclear sewage on the ocean and cultivated soil, we design the complex building of cultivation and cultivation by using the aquaponics tower. In addition to the purification of the polluted water body, it supports the growth of the top plants, and uses the water circulation system to solve the dual problems caused by nuclear pollution on the sea and land.

In the concept generation, starting from the unique shape of coral, the fractal is spread from the center point, and the coral structure is generated from the three-dimensional Angle. With coral as the positive form, the space in the cube is the negative space, and then slice, pick the usable space, form a rich split-level and hole space, on the basis of further formation of different partitions according to functional requirements.

The water is a three-dimensional farm system, and the architectural form comes from the negative coral space in the cube. By intercepting planes with different elevations as the regional division of the floor slab, the three-dimensional farm contains four kinds of functional areas. At the bottom is the ecological floating island, which is the main entrance and exit of the building, and the bionic coral and the ring can be used for birds to roost and stay. On either side of the floating island, there are two piers designed to pack farm crops and transport them to land. The central part of the vertical farm adopts the logic of spiral rise and selects translucent film materials, which functions as a vegetable greenhouse, breeding area and laboratory for human participation in planting. In the meantime, the continuous opening part is an outdoor vegetable planting platform, which applies scientific and technological automation to achieve efficient planting mode. The region adopts two planting methods, including water culture area and aerosol culture area, and the continuous period of crop planting and harvest basically covers the whole year. The traffic of the whole three-dimensional farm is connected in series by longitudinal rotating stairs and capsule elevators to realize the connection of different functional areas. On the roof of super high-rise building, the automatic anti-seismic device is designed by combining the load with the fire water tank.

The entire water circulation system runs through the sea and the seabed. Natural energy (tidal energy, wave energy, wind energy) is the main energy conversion object, and it is transported through the submarine spiral energy pipeline to the large energy storage platform (ballast pump, centrifugal pump) at the surface connection. The energy storage platform is like a huge battery that stores the energy of the ocean to ensure the stable operation of the entire system.