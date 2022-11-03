2022 Skyscraper Competition

Editors’ Choice

Yue Sun, Jie Zhou, Jingjing Fang, Xin Song

China

Aging society refers to the population structure model in which the elderly population reaches or exceeds a certain proportion in the total population. According to the standard of the United Nations, if the population of a country or region over 60 years old accounts for 10% or more of the total population of the country or region, or the population of a country or region over 65 years old accounts for 7% or more of the total population of the country or region, the country or region has entered the aging society.

Aging may become the fuse of the global economic crisis, which will bring a series of social problems. In addition, global population aging is irreversible. Although countries around the world have taken a series of measures to encourage fertility, it can only slow down the rate of population aging. With the progress of science and technology, especially modern medicine and life science are expected to make new breakthroughs, population aging will become a global new normal.

Therefore, how to build livable pension skyscrapers in high-density cities in the future, so as to better meet the living and living needs of the current huge elderly population, is an important issue.

The design reconsiders the relationship between aging and nature, and explores the maglev strategy for nature and aging population living in a high-density urban environment. For future urban development, the existing urban land may not be enough to build urban parks or gardens, but the yearning for nature is always rooted in people’s hearts. At the same time, with the aging rate gradually increasing, there are more and more elderly people in the city. They were contributors to social development in the past, so they hope to create a livable urban and natural space for the elderly in the crowded urban environment, where the elderly can walk and live, feel the diversity of natural landscape, and realize a kind of hospice care.