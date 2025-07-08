In the world of fountain pens, there a very few examples with a retractable nib. These pens are convenient because they don’t have a cap, which means that you can immediately write without uncapping the pen- like a click ballpoint pen. Instead, they rely on different solutions to keep the nib wet. One of our favorite fountain pens is the BOLT designed by ēnsso in California. It is a minimalist pen with a bolt-action mechanism and an innovative silicone seal system. When the nib is extended, it goes through a silicone component that has an X-shaped cut. When the nib is retracted, the flaps on the seal naturally close, preventing in any air going through. This is an efficient way to always keep the nib wet while relying on very few components.

The pen has received great reviews by the fountain pen community because of its simplicity, modern aesthetic, and reliability. It is produced in limited editions- last year it was offered in titanium, brass, and copper. This year, it is offered in 6061 space-grade aluminum anodized in matte black for a stealth look. You can learn more about the BOLT pen here.