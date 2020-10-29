Do you have a BIC ballpoint pen? Almost everyone does! It is the most famous and best-selling pen in history. About 60 pens are sold every second. Its success relies on its affordable price point, reliable ink refill, and worldwide availability.

California pen company ēnsso just unveiled a premium, yet affordable pen for all classic BIC ballpoint refills. The pen is machined from solid bars of space-grade aluminum and natural brass. The lightweight aluminum version is anodized in matte black for an understated and elegant aesthetic while the brass edition is heavier and offers a more tactile experience.

Both pens are exclusively available on Kickstarter for $29.