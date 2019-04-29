Third Place

2019 Skyscraper Competition

Zijian Wan, Xiaozhi Qi, Yueya Liu

United Kingdom

At multiple times in history and over different periods, the blue planet successfully breeds diversity of species at every inch on land and has experienced a level of natural climate change variability. The complex components of the ecosystem are undergoing constant changes, while a dynamic balance is getting harder to maintain. Seeing the latest period of rising global surface temperatures is without precedent indecent years, as well as the conflictive relationship between human activity and habitat degradation, the conservation of wildlife should not be ignored. In general, the entire ecosystem on earth is experiencing a hard time. If society continues the current trend of apathy, we are doomed towards a very bleak future.

Our concept of this vertical nature reserve equipped with a central research station is inspired by the classification of climate groups on earth. Referring to the relationship between latitude and climate zones, the skyscraper divides and simulates each climate group at a different height, while the monitor system locates at the heart of the structure. The residents in the building are endangered animals living within the simulation environment, while the research team and public tourist should be only considered as temporary visitors.

Motivated by the trends of contemporary biomimetic architecture, some case studies on nature are analyzed and applied to the spatial organization and interface design in our building. Moreover, the environment of the chosen site is carefully considered since sustainable architecture is required to take advantages from local resources as much as possible.

The proposed skyscraper is willing to recall the close relationship between human beings and their mother nature by the form of architecture. Every component in the ecosystem could hardly behave or survive as an individual literally, hence all living creature should appropriate the gifts from nature and they should be treated and valued equally. In modern society, the form of a skyscraper, carrying multiple functions, is expected to be one of the carries that making a better future.