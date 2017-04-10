Honorable Mention

2017 Skyscraper Competition

Zhonghan Huang, Wen Zhu

United States

Tracing back to two hundred years ago, urban growth came with the demolition of old buildings, which then were replaced with clusters of new larger and denser buildings. The original residents, in many cases, were forced to move out and were reimbursed for a monetary loss. Urbanization was based on this constant cycle.

Today, however, there is a new era that people have been waiting for but was not imagined. Contrary to demolishing old buildings to achieve urbanization, the early generation legislated a rule that all of new constructions cannot be built at the sacrifice of demolishing old ones. The past buildings remain in physical forms various mirrors to tell who we used to be and where we had been. As a return, the original residents of old buildings are able to stay, to hold high value of properties, and to enjoy the majestic view. In order to keep the past and to accommodate the future on limited land, every generation starts to construct new buildings from the bottom of existing ones. Consequently, older buildings constantly rest on top of newer blocks. They gradually, generation by generation, penetrate clouds and become memorials beyond the sky.