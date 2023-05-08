Third Place

2023 Skyscraper Competition

Ahmad Hafez, Hamzeh Al-Thweib

Germany

The Amazon Rainforest, a vital component of the global ecosystem, produces 20% of the world’s oxygen through its photosynthetic processes. Sadly, it has been facing a rapid decline in biomass and biodiversity in recent years, largely due to human activities such as “Slash and Burn” tactics employed by loggers and cattle ranchers, facilitated by government policies that prioritize economic development over conservation. While climate change is a contributing factor, the majority of the destruction is due to human actions.

Inspired by the towering Kapok tree depicted in “The Great Kapok Tree: A Tale of the Amazon Rainforest” by Lynne Cherry, K8 embodies an evolved version of this symbol of a thriving Amazonian ecosystem. Just as the Kapok tree offers sustenance, shelter and support to a diverse array of wildlife and vegetation, K8 aspires to safeguard the ecosystem from human-induced damage, while elevating the living conditions of both its biodiverse inhabitants and its neighbouring communities.

As a skyscraper, K8 rises above the forest floor and extends into the third dimension, spreading its message of protection and preservation across the eight nations along the river. By addressing the underlying issues that enable destructive urbanism to exist, K8 seeks to demonstrate a new model for urban development that prioritizes the health of the ecosystem and the well-being of its biodiversity.

Built on the incorporation of advanced drone technologies to monitor, detect and research its biodiversity along with its diverse events, as well as deter and respond in relation to destructive anthropogenic actions, while also incorporating passive interventions represented in water resource management and distribution. Aiming to be not just a structure, but a beacon of hope and a symbol of change, striving to elevate our understanding of the Amazon rainforest, representing a new paradigm for urban development that prioritizes conservation and sustainability.